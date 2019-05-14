Home Nation

RSS has abandoned BJP for not fulfilling poll promises: Mayawati's latest jibe at PM Modi

The BSP supremo also took a jibe at temple visits by politicians saying it has become a fashion for candidates contesting polls to offer prayers before elections.

Published: 14th May 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Maywati

BSP chief Mayawati (L) and PM Narendra Modi

By ANI

LUCKNOW: In the run-up to the last and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused BJP of not fulfilling election promises while asserting that even RSS has stopped supporting the party fearing public backlash.

Speaking to ANI, Mayawati said, "It is known to everyone now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government is losing. It is evident from the fact that even RSS has left supporting them. Owing to public anger over non-fulfillment of poll-promises, RSS workers are not visible to us campaigning for BJP anywhere. Because of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is nervous and facing a hard time."

Denouncing BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, she said, "Country has seen many leaders who have misled the country as Sevak, Jan-Sevak, Chaiwala and Chowkidar but now it wants a pure Prime Minister who can run the country as per the tenets of the constitution for the welfare of the people."

The BSP supremo also took a jibe at temple visits by politicians saying it has become a "fashion" for candidates contesting polls to offer prayers before elections.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Mayawati, who isn't known for doing road shows, also pressed for the cost of such exercises to be included in candidates' expenditure.

"Roadshow and worshipping at different religious places has become a new fad, in which a lot of money is being spent. Election Commission should add this expenditure in the expenses of the candidate. Our party also demands to election commission that the money being spent on road show by any leader should also be added in the expenditure of the candidate from the constituency," said Mayawati to ANI.

Her comments come a day after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Mayawati also said that coverage of politicians visiting religious places while being banned by EC from campaigning must be stopped by the poll body.

"During a ban on a candidate for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), if they go to a public place or offer prayers at a temple and it is widely covered by media. This practice must also be banned. Election Commission should take action on it," she said.

Exuding confidence of doing well in the ongoing general elections, Mayawati said people have experienced "enough deceit due to dual-character of some leaders".

"But this time, it is not going to happen," she added.

The last phase of polling will be held on May 19 and results will be declared on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati PM Modi BJP RSS Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp