Home Nation

Thane man gets three years rigorous imprisonment for abetting wife's suicide

The victim had lodged a complaint with the Thane police's cyber cell against the accused for allegedly hacking her e-mail account. 

Published: 14th May 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A court in Maharashtra's Thane has sentenced a 27-year-old man to three-year rigorous imprisonment for abetting his wife's suicide.

Assistant sessions judge Shailendra Tambe last week held Ramanuj Buddhiram Gupta guilty under the Indian Penal Code Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, Gupta, and the victim, Pratiksha Prakash Deshmukh (24), both residents of Thane and studying engineering at a college in Navi Mumbai, got married at a temple in April 2015 against the wishes of their parents.

However, when Deshmukh's parents were planning a formal ceremony for them on January 20, 2016, she told them that the accused used to beat her and that she wanted to divorce him. The next day, the woman's parents filed a complaint of harassment against the accused at the Kalwa police station.

The victim also later lodged a complaint with the Thane police's cyber cell against the accused for allegedly hacking her e-mail account. Later, on April 10, 2016, Deshmukh allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house, the prosecution told the court.

The police found a suicide note in which she purportedly blamed the accused for constantly harassing her and driving her to take the extreme step.

Her parents subsequently filed a case of abetment of suicide against the accused. The judge said considering the nature of the offence committed by the accused, he cannot be released on probation.

"In a democracy, law is an instrument of fostering social order and is required to be a channel for doing good and conversely for curbing the evil," he said.

"Once an accused is held guilty, he must realise that he has committed an act which is harmful not only to society of which he forms integral part, but also to his own future, both as an individual and as member of the society," he said.

He said the punishment is designed to protect society by deterring a potential offender and also preventing the guilty party from repeating the offence.

"A lenient as well as too harsh sentence, both lose their efficaciousness," the judge said in his order, while noting the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt all charges against the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thane suicide Rigorous imprisonment Suicide Abetting suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp