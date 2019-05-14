Home Nation

Villagers denied ration benefits for embracing Christianity in Jharkhand's Latehar  

Not just that, Gram Pradhan Ramkewal Oraon allegedly also issued a diktat that the ancestral land of these converts would be distributed among close relatives who still practice Sarnaism.

Published: 14th May 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: At least five people of Banhardi village in Latehar district of Jharkhand are allegedly being denied ration and government benefits for embracing Christianity.

In a Gram Sabha held on April 10, the village head asked them to reconvert to Sarnaism but they refused, following which the decision was taken.

The Sarna religion, centred around the worship of trees, is followed by the tribal populations of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Not just that, Gram Pradhan Ramkewal Oraon allegedly also issued a diktat that the ancestral land of these converts would be distributed among close relatives who still practice Sarnaism.

Anybody spotted attending family functions of these five individuals will be imposed with a fine of Rs 1,000.

Interestingly, the victims had embraced Christianity in 2012, but it was in 2017 that the villagers started reacting. They were allegedly forced to reconvert last year at Chandwa police station.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari has assured that action would be taken within 24 hours if the incident was found to be true.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Tri
    Shocking. All the person's responsible for this should be prosecuted. What is happening to this country? Is this a free & secular country? What is the District Administration doing?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp