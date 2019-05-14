WATCH| Priyanka Gandhi climbs barricade to greet supporters in Ratlam

By ANI

RATLAM: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen climbing a wooden barricade into a sea of people to meet her supporters after an election rally in Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.

Priyanka, dressed in a red saree, made an impromptu jump into the crowd, after which her Special Protection Group (SPG) guards swung into action to make way for the leader. However, Priyanka, paying no heed to this, hugged her supporters and even clicked selfies with some of them.

This is not the first time the Congress leader has shown amiability towards the crowd.

After casting her vote on May 12 in Delhi, Priyanka waded through the crowd to take the blessing of an elderly woman sitting across the road on a cot. Breaking the security protocol, she had also posed for a picture with two young women who displayed their inked fingers.

Priyanka has even stopped her cavalcade numerous times in the past to greet supporters.

On May 13, while on her way to address an election rally in Indore, she got out of the car to shake hand with people raising pro-Modi slogans and said: "Aap apni jagah aur mai apni jagah (You are where you are and I am where I am). All the best."

At a rally in Assam last month, amid chants of "Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad," Priyanka had willingly obliged for a selfie with the crowd.

#WATCH Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) hops over a barricade to meet supporters during a public meeting in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. (13.5.19) pic.twitter.com/9pPnxOJn1k — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

On March 29, the Congress leader turned good Samaritan and helped a worker who was injured while giving a portrait of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to her.

The party worker, identified as Vishal Sonker, had come all the way from Prayagraj to gift Priyanka a portrait of Indira Gandhi. The glass broke while he was gifting the portrait, thus injuring Vishal.

On seeing him bleed, Priyanka, who is also in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, applied cream and put a bandage on the wound. She also asked the ambulance accompanying her convoy to treat him.

The last phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.