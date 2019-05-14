Home Nation

Will die, but never insult PM Modi’s parents or kin: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing three election rallies in Ujjain, Neemuch and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, the AICC president Rahul Gandhi said 'Narendra Modiji talks the language of hatred.'

Published: 14th May 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls in Sirsa

Congress President Rahul Gandhi| PTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Congress national president Rahul Gandhi made it clear on Tuesday that he would never insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parents and kin, despite the PM repeatedly attacking his former PM father, grandmother and great grandfather.

Addressing three election rallies in Ujjain, Neemuch and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, the AICC president said “Narendra Modiji talks the language of hatred. He insults my father, grandmother and great grandfather, but I’ll never insult his parents or family members. I’ll die, but will never insult Modiji’s parents or family members, because I don’t belong to RSS or BJP, but am from the Congress.”

“We defeated Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with love and we’re going to defeat him again, now in 2019 with the same love and bear-hug,” said Gandhi.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Congress president while addressing the rally in Neemuch forming part of Mandsaur constituency, also took a dig at PM Modi recent suggestions in an interview, about clouds that helped Indian fighter planes escape the Pakistani radars during the Balakot strikes. "Modi ji, whenever it rains in India, do all aircraft disappear from the radar," said Gandhi.

ALSO READ | 'Do aircraft disappear from radar during rain': Rahul Gandhi taunts PM Modi

He also mocked at Modi’s “non-political” interview to film actor Akshay Kumar, “Modiji you taught us about how to eat mangoes, about cutting the sleeves of your kurta and about the cloudy weather and radar, but when will you tell the country, what you did with your promises made in 2014, including jobs, fair prices to farmers for their crops, demonetization and corruption.”

Comments(1)

  • Country First
    Pappu
    1 day ago reply
