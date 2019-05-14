Women security biggest casualty under BJP government: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said women security has been the "biggest casualty" under the BJP as it accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh of being insensitive towards women.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said both the prime minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister have been busy campaigning and do not have the time to address the challenge of women security as they have "failed" to provide justice to the Hapur rape victim.

The woman was "sold" for Rs 10,000 and allegedly raped by many men. She had set herself on fire after Uttar Pradesh Police officials allegedly refused to register her complaint. The woman is now admitted to a Ghaziabad hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries.

Shergill said Prime Minister Modi should visit the rape victim in hospital and explain to her why there was laxity in providing justice to her despite several complaints made by her, including that to the chief minister's helpline.

"Women security has become the biggest casualty under the BJP. The Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had been insensitive towards women security," he told reporters while attacking Modi and Yogi government for the failure to help even register an FIR on the Hapur rape victim's complaint.

"Will the women BJP ministers, who are otherwise very active on social media, now question why justice was not provided to the Hapur rape victim," he asked.

Shergill alleged that either the BJP is lax in giving justice to rape victims or its own people are found involved in such crimes as he cited Unnao and Kathua rape incidents.