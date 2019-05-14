Youth held for raping teen in J&K's Ganderbal

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint was received on Sunday evening about the incident at Harran village of Ganderbal area in central Kashmir, a police officer said. The accused, Muhammad Aasif Wani, 20, has been arrested and he belongs to the same area.

A case was registered under Sections 451 and 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code and Section 4 of the POSCO Act, the officer said.

A medication examination of the girl has been conducted and a special team constituted to investigate the case, the official said.