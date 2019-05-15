Home Nation

Accused booked a month after gang-rape of Dalit woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar

According to the complaint, the woman was raped on April 8 at a village in Purkazi area by the accused, who also recorded a video of the incident to blackmail her, the police said.

Published: 15th May 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: More than a month after a 23-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a case has been registered against the two accused, police said on Wednesday.

The action came on the directive of the senior superintendent of police following protests.

According to the complaint, the woman was raped on April 8 at a village in Purkazi area by the accused, who also recorded a video of the incident to blackmail her, the police said.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the two accused on Tuesday.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, Superintendent of Police (City) Satpal Antil said.

The accused has not been arrested yet, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp