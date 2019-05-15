Home Nation

Attacking knowledge central to BJP's poisonous project: CPI(M)

Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Condemning the desecration of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue in a college in Kolkata, the CPI(M) on Tuesday alleged "attacking knowledge" was central to the BJP's "poisonous project".

"BJP-RSS think nothing of when they vandalise the historic Vidyasagar College, break Vidyasagar statue. This is their advocacy of India's civilisational heritage? Attacking knowledge is central to getting their poisonous project going.

"Bengal will reject the destruction they offer," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

BJP and TMC supporters Tuesday fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by BJP chief Amit Shah, who escaped unhurt but was forced to cut short the jamboree and had to be escorted to safety by the police.

Parts of the city plunged into a welter of violence as his convoy was attacked with stones by alleged TMC supporters from inside the hostel of Vidyasagar College, triggering a clash between supporters of the two parties, officials said.

Furious BJP supporters retaliated and were seen exchanging blows with their TMC rivals outside the college entrance.

Several motorcycles parked outside were vandalised and set ablaze.

Shards of broken glass littered the lobby of the college where a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was smashed to pieces.

