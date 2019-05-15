Home Nation

BSP will joins hands with BJP after results: Ex-Mayawati aide

The former minister in the Mayawati government said he still respects her a lot, but there was no possibility of returning to the BSP.

Published: 15th May 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Congress leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was with the BSP until last year, claimed on Wednesday that Mayawati will be under so much pressure after the election results that she will join hands with the BJP.

Once the Bahujan Samaj Party chief goes with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Siddiqui said the Samajwadi Party would be left with no other option but to come along with the Congress in the interest of country and Uttar Pradesh.

"The BSP supremo had joined hands with the BJP in the past. And after May 23, there will be such pressure on her that she will become a part of the BJP," Siddiqui, who had revolted against Mayawati and joined the Congress last year, told reporters here.

"There is nothing impossible in politics, I have known her for 33 years. I know her more than she knows herself," the Congress leader said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The former minister in the Mayawati government said he still respects her a lot, but there was no possibility of returning to the BSP.

On the chances of Mayawati becoming the prime minister, Siddiqui said no such announcement had been made by anyone.

"Even alliance partner Samajwadi Party and the RLD have not said anything on this. Akhilesh Yadav has only said that the next prime minister will be from Uttar Pradesh. Then where is the question of her becoming the prime minister?" he asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naseemuddin Siddiqui Mayawati BSP BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp