Chandigarh diary

Heavy metals in water

A recent study by the School of Public Health, PGI, has shown that due to disposal of municipal waste and informal e-waste re-cycling the groundwater in Chandigarh is contaminated with heavy metals (zinc, iron and manganese). The study also stated that groundwater has various toxic heavy metals. But they are less at the bore well level and high at the surface level (from where hand pumps pump water). Despite the heavy metals, the water is fit for drinking, according to the Bureau of Indian Standards. But it can pose a health risk as to the demand for drinking water increases and water level depletes.

Panjab University advisory

The office of the Dean Student Welfare Panjab University has issued an advisory regarding the songs promoting violence, alcoholism and substance abuse. It states, “Prior intimation about interdiction on promoting Punjabi songs and singers advocating weaponry, violence, misogyny and substance abuse was given to the wardens of girls’ and boys’ hostels and student council. It is again advised to make sure that while organising any functions/activities, there should be no use of vulgar, alcoholic and weaponry lyrics in songs. Also, the students council is advised not to invite artists who use such lyrics in their songs...”

Research conclave at IIT Ropar

IIT Ropar is organising its second edition of Research Conclave on May 14 and 15. More than 240 researchers will present 110 posters. The event is intended to create a platform for budding researchers. It aims to nurture researchers and students from all over the country and apprise them of the latest development in the field. The event will showcase cutting edge research carried out by students and research scholars across several diverse disciplines such as energy, biomedical, ICT, civil, mechanical, chemical, mathematics and physical and biological sciences.

Now schools to get annual report cards

The Chandigarh Education Department is compiling data to be sent to the MHRD by June 30 so that a report card of each school can be generated under Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) portal. The annual result of a school will be recorded by the ministry. This will include pass percentage of the general category, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes students. The number of students passing with more than or equal to 60% will also be disclosed by the school on the portal.