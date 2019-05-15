Home Nation

Considering BJP request to shut offshore casinos: Goa CM

The remark assumes significance as it comes days ahead of the May 19 bypoll in which opposition parties, including the Congress and the AAP have promised the closure of offshore casinos.

Published: 15th May 2019 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (File photo/Reuters)

By IANS

PANAJI: With casinos emerging as a key issue in the Panaji bypoll, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his government was considering a state BJP proposal to shut down offshore casinos operating in the coastal state.

"They have sent me a proposal. The government will consider it and then take a decision... I have not read the proposal in detail yet," Sawant told a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here on Wednesday.

The remark assumes significance as it comes days ahead of the May 19 bypoll in which three political parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Goa Suraksha Manch have promised the closure of offshore casinos.

Not wanting to be left behind, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Vinay Tendulkar on Tuesday said that his party had, on popular demand, asked for closure of the seven offshore casinos, after their respective licences lapsed.

Tendulkar said that his party would also demand closure of nine onshore casinos, if there was popular demand for the same.

Goa's two main political parties, the Congress and the BJP have had a chequered history with the casino industry.

While in opposition from 2007-2012, the BJP vociferously opposed the state's casino operations, licences for most of which had been granted by the Congress-led coalition governments.

Once in power, the saffron party started backing the industry, saying that shutting it would disturb investor confidence and was not a feasible option.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa casinos GOa casinos offshore casinos BJP Pramod Sawant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp