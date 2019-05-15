Home Nation

Jharkhand village council ends ration ban on five families who allegedly embraced Christianity

However, Oraon was sceptical when asked if the villagers would not trouble them again in future.

RANCHI: A village council in Latehar district of Jharkhand that had put restrictions on five families getting rations from PDS shops, allegedly for embracing Christianity seven years ago, agreed to reverse the decision after the intervention of the district administration on Monday. 

The villagers, however, insisted that a social embargo against the families will continue, arguing that the government could not interfere in age-old social arrangements of the tribal society.

The families of Motilal Oraon, Luku Oraon, Banarasi Oraon, Marwarii Oraon and Rajesh Lohra of Banhardi village in Chandwa Block were being denied rations allegedly for embracing Christianity, following a decision by the Gram Sabha on April 10 after they refused to be re-converted into the Sarna religion.

“A team of district administrators had a meeting with the Gram Sabha members and it was agreed that we would be allowed to take rations from the PDS shop, and we could continue farming on our ancestral land,” said Motilal Oraon. However, Oraon was sceptical when asked if the villagers would not trouble them again in future.

