Lok Sabha elections 2019: Dumka tribals to cover 12 km to cast vote

RANCHI: Villagers of Upper Murgathali and Amlagadhia, under Sadar Block, will have to travel 12 km to exercise their franchise.

Around 400 registered voters belonging to Paharia tribes, who are illiterate and poor, will have to shell out at least Rs 40 per head to vote.

“The polling booth for the two villages has been set up at a school in Madhuadih. There is a slim chance that public transport will available on that day,” said a resident of Upper Murgadih Hetlal Singh.

“We have been demanding a booth at our village, but no one paid heed to it,” added Singh.

The district administration, on the other hand, claimed that it is a walking distance of just 2km if taken a shortcut through hilly trails and jungles.

“The distance of polling booth from the two villages is 12 km by road, but it is hardly 2 km if taken a shortcut, which is generally taken by these villagers,” said the Block Development Officer of Sadar Block Rajiv Kumar.