Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Dumka tribals to cover 12 km to cast vote

Villagers of Upper Murgathali and Amlagadhia, under Sadar Block, will have to travel 12 km to exercise their franchise.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Villagers of Upper Murgathali and Amlagadhia, under Sadar Block, will have to travel 12 km to exercise their franchise.

Around 400 registered voters belonging to Paharia tribes, who are illiterate and poor, will have to shell out at least Rs 40 per head to vote.

“The polling booth for the two villages has been set up at a school in Madhuadih. There is a slim chance that public transport will available on that day,” said a resident of Upper Murgadih Hetlal Singh. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We have been demanding a booth at our village, but no one paid heed to it,” added Singh.

The district administration, on the other hand, claimed that it is a walking distance of just 2km if taken a shortcut through hilly trails and jungles.  

“The distance of polling booth from the two villages is 12 km by road, but it is hardly 2 km if taken a shortcut, which is generally taken by these villagers,” said the Block Development Officer of Sadar Block Rajiv Kumar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp