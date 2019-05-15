Home Nation

LS polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow, address rally in Patna on Thursday 

BJP chief Amit Shah also held a roadshow in the city on May 11.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Patna on Thursday for party candidate Shatrughan Sinha and RJD's Misa Bharti.

Gandhi will address a rally in Vikram at 3.30 pm for Bharti, Congress's Bihar unit in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil told reporters.

At 4.30 pm, his roadshow for Sinha will start from Moinul Haque Stadium in Rajendra Nagar and will culminate at 'T' point of Nala Road, he added.

While Sinha is fighting the elections from Patna Sahib, Bharti, the eldest daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has been fielded in the Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat.

The RJD and the Congress are fighting the elections together as part of an opposition grand alliance in Bihar.

BJP chief Amit Shah also held a roadshow in the city on May 11.

 

