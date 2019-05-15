Home Nation

Mani Shankar Aiyar abuses reporters, calls PM Modi a 'coward' 

Aiyar lost his temper at tv reporters who met him at the Punjab government guest house here and questioned him over an article he wrote, recalling a slur he directed at Modi in 2017.

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

By PTI

SHIMLA: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar Tuesday pushed aside a microphone, made fists and used an expletive at reporters who questioned him about his "neech" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also called the prime minister a coward.

"Don't you know there is a person in India, Narendra Modi. Haven't you heard about his sharp attacks. Go and ask him questions," he told them in Hindi.

"No, He doesn't talk to you as he is a coward. He doesn't talk to the media," he said.

Then he raised his arms, waiving them about in an apparent imitation of Modi. He also made a fist at the reporters and pushed away a microphone.

"You won't ask me any question," he warned one of them.

He then used an expletive in English, while asking them to leave.

With another set of reporters during the day, Aiyar was calmer. He said it was just one line in his article and he will not get involved in media's "games".

"I am a fool, but not such a big fool," he said.

Referring to Modi in his article in Rising Kashmir and The Print, Aiyar wrote, "Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?" In 2017, the former Union minister had called Modi "neech aadmi" following which he was suspended from the Congress party.

This time too, the Congress has condemned the remarks in the article.

 

Comments

  • Pradeep
    Ha the ppl against whom one has to write
    1 day ago reply

  • Mahendra Kumar Nayak
    Aiyar is in tense being constantly rebuking PM Modi and not being supported by Congress
    1 day ago reply

  • ashok..s
    Why does people like Mani Shankar Iyer looses their temper so easily?
    1 day ago reply
