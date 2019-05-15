Home Nation

More districts to be surveyed over manual scavenging

The survey would be carried out across 16 districts in Assam, five in Karnataka, and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Published: 15th May 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavengers

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has decided to conduct a survey to identify manual scavengers in 23 additional districts across four states. The survey of additional districts is likely to start from June. 

The survey would be carried out across 16 districts in Assam, five in Karnataka, and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The districts include Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Darrang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tejpur, Tinsukia, Cachar and Dhemaji in Assam, Bokaro in Jharkhand, Devangree, Bagalkot, Bagalaun, Raichur and Vijayapura in Karnataka, and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. 

In the first phase of the survey, which started last year across around 170 districts and is still on, over 30,000 people have been recognised as manual scavengers by the Centre, according to officials.

In the ongoing survey, the states that were covered included are Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, among others.       

The National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation, the agency conducting the survey for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has written to two NGOs to involve them as stakeholders in the survey.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp