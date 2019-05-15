Home Nation

Over 56 lakh household toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission till February this year: RTI reply

SBM-U aims at making urban India free from open defecation and achieving 100 per cent scientific management of municipal solid waste in all the 4,041 statutory towns of the country.

The ministry said 357,767 individual household toilets have been constructed in Rajasthan and added that 293,614 units have been constructed in Bihar. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 56.6 lakh individual household toilets have been constructed till February this year and another 6.33 lakh toilets were under construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), the government has said in an RTI reply.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 7.53 lakh individual household toilets have been constructed while in Maharashtra, 682,812 units have been built under the Mission till February this year.

According to the RTI reply, only 480 such units have been constructed in Delhi and 336 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The ministry said 357,767 individual household toilets have been constructed in Rajasthan and added that 293,614 units have been constructed in Bihar.

Swachh Bharat Mission

