Yogi Adityanath plays religious card, says ‘change timing of Muharram procession, not Durga Puja’

BARASAT (West Bengal): Seeking to play the religious card, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the West Bengal government tried to ban Durga Puja to accommodate Muharram procession.

"In the whole country, Durga Puja and Muharram fell on the same day. In UP, officers asked me, should we change the timing of puja? I said the timing of the puja won't be changed if you want to change the timing, change the timing of Muharram procession," he said.

Later addressing a press conference, Yogi Adityanath said Banerjee was against idol worship and had attempted to ban Durga Puja twice which she could not succeed.

Adityanath's statement came just days before nine seats are scheduled to go to polls in West Bengal on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

