Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath plays religious card, says ‘change timing of Muharram procession, not Durga Puja’

Adityanath's statement came just days before nine seats are scheduled to go to polls in West Bengal on May 19.

Published: 15th May 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

BARASAT (West Bengal): Seeking to play the religious card, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the West Bengal government tried to ban Durga Puja to accommodate Muharram procession.

"In the whole country, Durga Puja and Muharram fell on the same day. In UP, officers asked me, should we change the timing of puja? I said the timing of the puja won't be changed if you want to change the timing, change the timing of Muharram procession," he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Later addressing a press conference, Yogi Adityanath said Banerjee was against idol worship and had attempted to ban Durga Puja twice which she could not succeed.

Adityanath's statement came just days before nine seats are scheduled to go to polls in West Bengal on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
durga puja Muharram Yogi Adityanath Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp