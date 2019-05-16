25 people saved from burning Pune building

By IANS

PUNE: At least 25 people were rescued from a burning residential building here on Thursday, officials said.

The blaze broke out at the building in Joshi Complex, near the Prabhat Talkies in the city's Shanivar Peth area.

Thick clouds of white-grey smoke was seen billowing out at around 8.45 a.m.

Fire brigade and disaster relief teams rushed to site and fighting the thick smoke, managed to bring out the 25 occupants to safety.

Operations are on to ascertain if there were more people still stuck inside the building. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.