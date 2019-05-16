Akhilesh Yadav shares a meal with Yogi lookalike

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has posted a photograph in which he is seen sharing a meal on an aircraft with a man who looks like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The man is Suresh Thakur, a lookalike of Adityanath who has been recently seen in all rallies of Akhilesh Yadav.

Suresh Thakur, who makes it a point to dress in saffron like Yogi Adityanath, does not give speeches but merely waves to the crowds while Akhilesh Yadav delivers speeches.

His presence has already created considerable confusion in the rural interiors where people claim that Yogi Adityanath is campaigning with Akhilesh Yadav, who even introduces him as 'Baba'.

जब उन्होंने हमारे जाने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री आवास को गंगा जल से धोया था तब हमने भी तय कर लिया था कि हम उनको पूड़ी खिलाएँगे! pic.twitter.com/9GubzO1hOW — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 15, 2019

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told reporters: "We cannot bring a fake God, but have brought a 'babaji'. He is the one who will tell the truth about the government to everyone in the state."

However, Suresh Thakur has not addressed rallies in this election.