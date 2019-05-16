BJP will win 74 plus seats in UP: Ravi Kishan

By IANS

GORAKHPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gorakhpur candidate Ravi Kishan has said that the party will win more than 74 (of the 80) seats in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bhojpuri cinema artist told IANS that Gorakhpur is a prestigious seat for the BJP. Denying any challenge from any group, he said it is BJP's and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's fort.

On the BJP's defeat in Gorakhpur in the 2018 by-election, Kishan said: "Workers were overconfident at that time but it proved to be costly. People are repenting that time and have decided to bring (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi again. The coalition will be defeated."

"Everyone knows that Modi is fighting for the poor. After May 23, everyone will get to know their level. Modiji will again come to power with a huge majority," he said.

Kishan was the Congress candidate from Jaunpur in the 2014 general elections. On shifting to the BJP, he said: "Congress did not respect me. I contested only because (Congress General Secretary) Priyanka Gandhi asked me to. At that time, there was a Modi wave. After losing, nobody called."

When asked about being an outsider in Gorakhpur, the Bhojpuri artist said he is emotionally attached to the place and is not an outsider.

Asked what his future course of action would be if he wins, Kishan said: "On the lines of the National School of Drama, a theatre hub will be established in Gorakhpur. Youth from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand will be given opportunity."