Congress women’s wing chief condemns alleged BJP attack on Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All India Mahila Congress president and Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday expressed shock over the attack on Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh allegedly by BJP leaders.

Dev alleged that MLC Dinesh Singh, who contested the Rae Bareli polls on a BJP ticket and his brothers conspired a life-threatening attack on Aditi and other panchayat members while they were on their way to cast their vote against the MLC on a no-confidence motion.

“This is a glaring example of the state of lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP’s rule and the kind of ‘gundaraj’ that the party is carrying out. The attack goes to show that UP is not a safe place for anyone, especially women,” she said in a statement.

Dev said she along with that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited Aditi and other members who were attacked. “Members of the All India Mahila Congress have expressed solidarity with the MLA and others and pledged that they will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice,” Dev said.

The Congress is bidding to keep hold of its twin pocket boroughs — Amethi and Rae Bareli, even as the BJP has promised a tough contest.