I take pride in being called an anti-national when Gandhi's killer is hailed as nationalist: Mehbooba Mufti

By PTI

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Gandhi ji certainly didn't die to let history repeat itself. The BJP should be ashamed for endorsing a candidate who praised Bapu's assassin.

He (Godse) was a terrorist & those who admire him are nothing else but Nathuram Godse 2.0 in the making."

Mehbooba said she took pride in being called an "anti-national" when Godse is hailed as a nationalist.

"I take pride in being called an anti-national when a Hindu fanatic who gunned down Gandhi ji is hailed as a nationalist.

Aisi nationalism aur desh bhakti humaray bas ki naheen. Yeh aapko mubarak ( I am not capable of such nationalism. You May keep it), " she added.