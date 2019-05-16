I take pride in being called an anti-national when Gandhi's killer is hailed as nationalist: Mehbooba Mufti
The BJP should be ashamed for endorsing a candidate who praised Bapu's assassin, the PDP president said.
Published: 16th May 2019 11:04 PM | Last Updated: 16th May 2019 11:04 PM | A+A A-
PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Gandhi ji certainly didn't die to let history repeat itself. The BJP should be ashamed for endorsing a candidate who praised Bapu's assassin.
He (Godse) was a terrorist & those who admire him are nothing else but Nathuram Godse 2.0 in the making."
ALSO READ | If Nathuram Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar Abdullah
Mehbooba said she took pride in being called an "anti-national" when Godse is hailed as a nationalist.
"I take pride in being called an anti-national when a Hindu fanatic who gunned down Gandhi ji is hailed as a nationalist.
Aisi nationalism aur desh bhakti humaray bas ki naheen. Yeh aapko mubarak ( I am not capable of such nationalism. You May keep it), " she added.