Lok Sabha elections 2019: Absence of trains big issue in last phase of poll

While Barwani and Dhar districts have no rail connectivity, Khargone has minimal in the form of the Mhow-Khandwa railway line, which touches Khargone at Barwaha and Sanawad stations.

BHOPAL: At least three districts of MP, falling in three separate constituencies, are yet to get even simple rail connectivity at a time when the country is working to get a bullet train running and the Indian Railways renders connectivity to even far-flung areas in J&K and the Northeast.

Even adjoining Alirajpur district, the birthplace of revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad, is yet to see the first train chug on the line laid between Chota Udaipur (Gujarat) and Alirajpur. 

Adjoining Jhabua, too, remains bereft of the rail link, as the Delhi-Mumbai rail section crossing through Dahod in Gujarat and Ratlam in MP, touches only a few stations.

“People from Khargone and Barwani have to either travel by road to Khandwa to catch a train or else travel to Indore for rail connectivity, while people from Dhar have to travel to either Ratlam (90 km away) or Indore (65 km away) ,” lamented Pawan Gangwal, head of the Rail Lao Mahasamiti.

