Lok Sabha elections 2019: Tejashwi intensifies twitter war on Nitish, attacks latter for not releasing party manifesto

The RJD chief further asked whether the JD(U) chief is left with any ethics, principle, morality and liberal views or not.

Published: 16th May 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Intensifying the twitter war on JD(U) in particular, leader of opposition of Bihar Assembly and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav asked chief minister Nitish Kumar to release the party manifesto when the elections are in the last phase.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav taunted on Nitish Kumar saying: "Nitish Uncle, at least on the last day of last phase of elections, release your party's manifesto. Do not get scared of BJP, otherwise, the people will say a Bihari chief minister has become so scared of outsiders".

He further asked whether the JD(U) chief is left with any ethics, principle, morality and liberal views or not.

He, while expressing his empathy with Kumar, albeit in a satirical tone, also asked, "what have you made yourself, uncle?"

