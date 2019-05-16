Home Nation

Mamata calls Modi, Shah 'goons of the highest order', BJP seeks action

The delegation, led by Javadekar, comprised Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

Published: 16th May 2019 04:39 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation on Thursday met Election Commission (EC) officials seeking action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah "awwal darje ke goonde" (goons of the highest order).

"We met the election officials and urged them to act against Mamata Banerjee. She has called the Prime Minister and our party president 'do goonde' (two goons). This is violation of social decency as well of the model code of conduct (MCC). We have demanded immediate action against her," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told the media here.

"Do goonde hai, ek Modi aur ek Amit Shah. Dono awwal darje ke goonde hai. (There are two goons. One is Modi and the other is Amit Shah. Both are goons of the highest order)," Banerjee had reportedly said on Tuesday after visiting the Vidyasagar College where a bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised following violent clashes during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.

The BJP leaders also demanded detention of history-sheeters ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Sunday.

"Until they (history-sheeters) are arrested, polling can not be held peacefully. The Election Commission needs to take appropriate action," Javadekar said.

Mamata Banerjee BJP Amit Shah Narendra Modi MCC poll code violation EC

