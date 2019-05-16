Home Nation

Man beaten to death by wife, in-laws in UP's Shamli

A case of murder has been registered against four persons and the victim's wife Shivani along with a relative Shivam was arrested.

Published: 16th May 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purpose

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 31-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and in-laws over a family dispute in neighbouring Shamli district and his body was dumped in a drain, police said.

Harish was killed on Wednesday in Khedi Karmu village under Kotwali police station area in the district, Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Rathore said.

A case of murder has been registered against four persons and the victim's wife Shivani along with a relative Shivam was arrested, the SHO said.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, Harish had gone to his in-laws house in the village to attend a wedding function where he was killed by the four accused after a confrontation over a family dispute.

The accused later dumped his body in a nala (drain), it said The complainant has named Shivani, her brother Mohit, her mother Anju and a relative Shivam as the four accused in the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khedi Karmu village UP murder Shamli murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp