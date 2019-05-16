Man beaten to death by wife, in-laws in UP's Shamli

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 31-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and in-laws over a family dispute in neighbouring Shamli district and his body was dumped in a drain, police said.

Harish was killed on Wednesday in Khedi Karmu village under Kotwali police station area in the district, Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Rathore said.

A case of murder has been registered against four persons and the victim's wife Shivani along with a relative Shivam was arrested, the SHO said.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, Harish had gone to his in-laws house in the village to attend a wedding function where he was killed by the four accused after a confrontation over a family dispute.

The accused later dumped his body in a nala (drain), it said The complainant has named Shivani, her brother Mohit, her mother Anju and a relative Shivam as the four accused in the crime.