Mumbai doctor arrested for sharing 'derogatory post' on BJP's Sadhvi Pragya

Based on the complaint filed by an activist Ravindra Tiwari, the Parksite Police in Vikhroli registered an FIR against Sunil Kumar Nishad under the section 295A of the IPC.

Published: 16th May 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

2008 Malegaon blast case key accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have arrested a 38-year-old homoeopathic doctor for allegedly posting derogatory content on BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on a social media platform.

The doctor, identified as Sunil Kumar Nishad, was arrested on May 15, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by an activist Ravindra Tiwari, the Parksite Police in Vikhroli registered an FIR against Nishad under the section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

A resident of Vikhroli West, Nishad was arrested for posting objectionable posts against Thakur and Brahmans, the FIR registered in the matter mentioned.

