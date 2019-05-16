Rahul Gandhi's claim on 'Modilie' is 'fake', no such word exists: Oxford Dictionaries

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi posted a meme on social media introducing the word 'Modilie', which he claimed was a new entry in the English dictionary, the Oxford Dictionaries on Thursday said there is no such word.

Oxford said it can confirm that 'Modilie' does not exist in any of the Oxford Dictionaries.

"We can confirm that the image showing the entry 'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries," the Oxford Dictionaries posted on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting on Twitter a screenshot of the entry in the English Living Dictionaries, which described 'Modilie' as a mass noun, that meant "to constantly modify the truth", "to lie incessantly and habitually" and 'to lie without respite'.

Rahul claimed that the new word has been formed by a combination of the words 'Modi' and 'lie'.

The screenshot that the Congress president had shared on Twitter, the three "meanings" of "Modilie" are displayed along with their use in sentences.