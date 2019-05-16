Home Nation

Team from Pune summits India's highest peak Kanchenjunga

In a historic moment, a team of 10 mountaineers from Pune climbed Mt. Kanchenjunga, India’s highest and the world’s third highest peak.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a historic moment, a team of 10 mountaineers from Pune climbed Mt. Kanchenjunga, India’s highest and the world’s third highest peak. The climbers belong to Pune-based group Girirpremi. 

Umesh Zirpe, who led the group, communicated the success to the Pune-based members over the phone. “All 10 climbers reached the summit on May 15 around 5.30 am,” Zirpe said.

“Zirpe also led an international expedition of 30 climbers. 21 of those climbers have reached the peak by noon. All the members are expected to reach the peak by evening,” said Nachiket Joshi, who had been coordinating with the team from Pune.

“The success of this Eco Expedition is crucial, as climbing Kanchenjunga is considered tougher than Mt Everest,” Joshi said.

