Violence breaks out in J&K's Bhaderwah after one person killed in firing

By PTI

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: Curfew was Thursday imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah Valley following violent protests triggered by the killing of a person in a firing incident, police said.

While officials were trying to ascertain the reason behind the firing incident, relatives of the deceased Nayeem alleged he was a victim of cow vigilantism, police said.

However, the other side involved in the incident said they opened fire after they found the two men roaming under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night, police said.

Soon after the incident, the family of the deceased attacked the Bhaderwah police station, damaged five vehicles and set afire a three-wheeler, they said.

Police used batons and teargas to quell the mob.

"One person with the name of Nayeem was coming from Chatergala side. When he reached a spot near Nalti area, he was killed and another person received splinter injuries (in firing)", IGP Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI.

"The situation is tense but under control. Curfew has been imposed in the town", IGP said.

Police have detained 7 persons in connection with the case, they said.

Internet services have been blocked in the district.

Bhaderwah is a communally sensitive district.

