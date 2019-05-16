Home Nation

We are not enemies, politics should not be like India vs Pakistan: Sukhbir Badal

He also articulated his concerns about personal attacks against leaders and the quality of leaders in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, now in its last lap.

Published: 16th May 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

SAD president Sukhbir Badal. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

FATTA: Expressing concern about political discourse hitting a new low in Election 2019, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal says politics should not become an "India versus Pakistan" situation.

The chief of one of BJP's oldest allies hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a decisive and strong prime minister and said he is the only choice to steer the NDA after the Lok Sabha election results.

We need a strong prime minister. After so many years we got a prime minister who is decisive. You can't let the country run on auto mode. We need a leader who can take the country on the path of faster growth, Badal told PTI in an interview.

He also articulated his concerns about personal attacks against leaders and the quality of leaders in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, now in its last lap.

"We politicians are not enemies. We are not like India-Pakistan. Politics should not be like India versus Pakistan, which it is unfortunately becoming. Everyone has their own views but still we are all Indians and the interest of the country is important for us," Badal said.

"There may be a platform where we may have to be together against a common enemy, Badal added.

Asked if the NDA might need new partners after the results and demand a change of leadership, he said, "People are voting for him (Modi) and he is the right person to lead the country. I think we should stick with him post results. He is the only choice".

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Asked whether the NDA would otherwise be ready to sit in opposition, Badal nodded and said, Yeah, yeah".

Badal is contesting Lok Sabha elections after 15 years as the SAD-BJP candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency, which votes on May 19 in the last round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

Discussing the situation in Punjab, Badal said the biggest issue in the state is non-performance of the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh which has failed on all fronts.

The SAD is contesting 10 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP three. Amarinder Singh is the most incompetent chief minister in the country. In Punjab, there is very strong sentiment against the chief minister. He doesn't travel through the state, the SAD chief said.

Taking on the Gandhi family, he described them as a liability for the Congress in the state "in terms of sentiments.

He also referred to Operation Bluestar, the Army operation to flush out militants in 1984 when Indira Gandhi was prime minister, and the anti-Sikh riots that followed her assassination.

"The biggest sacrilege was done by Congress, they attacked Golden Temple. There can't be bigger sacrilege than this. It is also responsible for killing innocent Sikhs in 1984 in the national capital".

 When asked about AAP's prospects in Punjab, Badal said the people have discarded the party and it no longer has any relevance in the state.

It is typical Punjabi nature to try something new. Once they found it is of no benefit or of new use they discard it. The same is the case with AAP in Punjab, He said his priority will always be his state.

I am contesting elections as party workers in Ferozepur demanded a candidate from the family. But my focus will be Punjab, said the son of party stalwart Parkash Singh Badal.

Sukhbir Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is contesting from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

Confident of SAD-BJP alliance's better performance than 2014, when it won six of 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Sukhbir Badal said the developmental work done by the alliance government in the state and the leadership of Modi at the centre will be the biggest strength of the two parties in this general election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sukhbir Badal SAD Shiromani Akali Dal Badal interview Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp