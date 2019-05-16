Yogi seeks vote in name of Ram temple, Triple Talaq

By IANS

PATNA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought votes for Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, the BJP candidate from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, in the name of Ram temple and Triple Talaq.

"Ravi Shankar Prasad is the best advocate of Ram temple and it was he who should be credited for the Triple Talaq bill. Give him your support and votes," Yogi told an election meeting here on Wednesday night.

Yogi said lakhs of Ram 'bhakts' needed a leader like Prasad who had been fighting legally for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister urged Muslim voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the cause of Triple Talaq.

Prasad is contesting the election after the BJP denied ticket to incumbent MP Shatrughan Sinha, who is now the Congress candidate. Since 2012, Prasad has been a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP from Bihar.