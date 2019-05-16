Home Nation

'You boasted about your 56-inch chest, but where is your heart?': Priyanka asks PM Modi

Priyanka Gandhi accused the prime minister of solely concentrating on marketing strategies and dubbed him "arrogant".

Published: 16th May 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MAHARAJGANJ (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday had a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim of a "56-inch chest", asking where his heart lies.

Addressing an election rally here in support of Congress candidate Supriya Shrinate, Priyanka Gandhi asked, "You boasted about your 56-inch chest, but where is your heart?" The Congress leader also questioned claims of nationalism.

"The PM talks about Pakistan while speaking on nationalism. For him, nationalism is all about speaking on the work done to counter Pakistan. Employment and farmer issues are not nationalism to him," she said.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi steps down from roadshow to save man

Priyanka Gandhi accused the prime minister of solely concentrating on marketing strategies and dubbed him "arrogant".

"In the past five years, Modi was seen going to every place across the world, but he never bothered to meet farmers of his own country," she said terming the PM anti-farmer.

She lambasted the government over an initiative it took for farmers.

"They have announced Rs 6,000 per year for farmers under the Kisan Samman scheme. But the scheme is an insult to farmers as a family of five would get just Rs 2 per day," she said.

In comparison, the Congress had announced the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) under which Rs 72,000 would be given every year to each poor family, the Congress leader said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Commenting on the job situation, she said, "Five crore jobs were destroyed in the past five years. As many as 24 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments while 50 lakh people lost their jobs due to demonetisation."

She promised that the Congress would fill vacant posts in government departments.

"We are confident that after coming to power, the MGNREGA would be strengthened by increasing the labour days from 100 to 150. Labourers would get wages regularly," she added, referring to a rural employment generation scheme.

 

