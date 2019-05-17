Delhi woman takes Triple Talaq fight to Supreme court, seeks FIR against husband

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based resident on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging the two talaq notices sent by her husband and sought direction for registration of FIR against him.

Instant triple talaq was declared unconstitutional by the apex court in its judgment on August 2017 in the case of Shayara Bano.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna said it will hear the plea on Friday.

According to woman’s plea, she got two notices one in March and another in May from her husband for divorce after almost 10 years of their marriage. In her complaint, she stated that her husband and in-laws started harassing her after the marriage for dowry.

The woman has alleged that she was beaten up by her husband and was later ousted from the house along with her children on March 16.

She said that first notice for talaq was sent to her on March 25 and the second notice on May 7.

The woman got married on February 22, 2009, as per Muslim customs and has two children.

The bench asked the counsel why he did not move the high court for relief.

To this, the counsel said that apex court had on August 17, 2017, held the practice of triple talaq unconstitutional and the notices are given by the husband was violative of that order.

The woman said that Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, which was promulgated on January 12, is also in her favour.