Home Nation

Delhi woman takes Triple Talaq fight to Supreme court, seeks FIR against husband

A Delhi-based resident on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging the two talaq notices sent by her husband and sought direction for registration of FIR against him.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based resident on Thursday approached the Supreme Court challenging the two talaq notices sent by her husband and sought direction for registration of FIR against him.

Instant triple talaq was declared unconstitutional by the apex court in its judgment on August 2017 in the case of Shayara Bano.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna said it will hear the plea on Friday.

According to woman’s plea, she got two notices one in March and another in May from her husband for divorce after almost 10 years of their marriage. In her complaint, she stated that her husband and in-laws started harassing her after the marriage for dowry. 

The woman has alleged that she was beaten up by her husband and was later ousted from the house along with her children on March 16.

She said that first notice for talaq was sent to her on March 25 and the second notice on May 7. 

The woman got married on February 22, 2009, as per Muslim customs and has two children.

The bench asked the counsel why he did not move the high court for relief.

To this, the counsel said that apex court had on August 17, 2017, held the practice of triple talaq unconstitutional and the notices are given by the husband was violative of that order.

The woman said that Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, which was promulgated on January 12, is also in her favour. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp