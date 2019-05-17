For BJP, it’s about leaving a mark in Bengal’s ‘semi-final’, with eye on ’21

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the curtains coming down on electioneering in West Bengal, the BJP claims to have put its stamp on the “semi-final” battle in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with an eye on the “2021 final”, replicating its success in Tripura in the state.

Having set a target of crossing 25% vote share in Lok Sabha elections, the saffron outfit claims to be on course to surpass the ambitious goal on the back of investing maximum electoral energy in West Bengal.

“It’s immaterial how many Lok Sabha seats the BJP would win in West Bengal. Principal aim in the state was to build on the 18% vote share of the party in last year’s panchayat polls and emerge as the main foe of ruling Trinamool. The BJP will achieve all its goals, with the party’s vote share to crossing 25%,” a top BJP functionary said.

BJP leaders claimed that the saffron party would wean away at least 5% vote base each from the Left and Congress. “It’s tough to quantify conversion of vote share into Lok Sabha seats. It’s guess work as of now. But the visible gain is that the BJP workers were able to match the street power of Trinamool in a number of parliamentary constituencies,” the BJP functionary added.

“Despite the long Left rule, West Bengal in no way gave up strong religious fervour. The state is not divided on caste lines. Socially, West Bengal is becoming receptive to the ideology of the BJP,” said another BJP functionary.