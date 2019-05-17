Kolkata diary

Home Nation

Presidency dept to be shifted to new campus

Presidency University is planning to shift the Life Science department from the College Street campus to New Town in December, university officials said. The head of the Life Science department, the biggest in the university, held two meetings with other teachers of the department to discuss the issue. The department has 125 and 65 seats at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, respectively. The New Town campus, built at the cost of `183 crore, was inaugurated on February 18. 

Cables to go underground

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation plans to shift underground the mesh of dangling cables which are an eyesore and threat to public safety. A report has been prepared to make the cables dangling over Alipore Road and Harish Mukherjee Road to be laid under the pavements, said a civic body official. If the pilot project is successful, the plan will be implemented on the other roads of the city. The corporation will install polymer pipes under the pavements for about a 20-km stretch. Last year, a teenager had died of head injuries after his two-wheeler got caught in a heap of cables lying beside a road near Park Circus. 

Rare bird rescued

A sea bird was found in a village in Kolkata’s adjoining Hooghly district last week, possibly swept in by Cyclone Fani. A homemaker found the bird lying on the road in front of her house. She brought the bird home and uploaded its photo on Facebook page of an animal lovers’ organisation. A volunteer contacted her and brought the bird to its Salt Lake shelter. The organisation 
then sent the bird’s picture to international birding communities and identified it as a juvenile red-tailed tropic bird, rarely found in Indian waters. The bird was released in the wild at Jambudwip, a Bay of Bengal island.

St. Xavier’s University to hold convocation 

St. Xavier’s University will confer postgraduate degrees on 166 students at its first annual convocation on July 27 on its campus in New Town. The campus was set up two years ago on a 14-acre plot. In its inaugural year, the university started postgraduate courses in four subjects — English, Mass Communication, Social Welfare and Commerce. The university has nearly 350 postgraduate students at present. Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will be present at the convocation. 

