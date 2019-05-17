LS polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to answer his 4 questions in public debate

By PTI

SHIMLA: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday dared Narendra Modi to a debate on corruption, saying he has just four questions to ask which the prime minister will not be able to answer.

The Congress president threw the challenge on the last day of electioneering while addressing a public meeting at Solan police ground in support of his party's Shimla candidate, Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil.

"I am ready to engage in debate with Modi on corruption at any place," he said.

"Give me 15 minutes, I will ask only four questions. And Modi may take three-four hours to answer. He will not be able to show his face to citizens of the country after the debate," he added.

Reiterating his allegations of corruption in Rafale fighter jet deal, Rahul Gandhi said the government struck an overpriced deal for the jets to benefit Anil Ambani.

Criticising Modi on demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Congress president said, "The countrymen say Modi committed mistakes by implementing demonetisation and GST but Modi will never admit it."

The small and medium industrialists, traders and unemployed youth were adversely affected with demonetisation and GST, he added.

Rahul Gandhi went on to claim that Modi had locked up his entire Cabinet members in the Race Course zone before implementing demonetisation.

Rahul also ridiculed the prime minister over his reported remarks in an interview that he felt the cloud cover would help IAF fighter jets evade Pakistani radars during Balakot air strikes.

"Modi keeps on hiding his knowledge and does not hold any press conference whereas I keep on talking to media every other day," he said.

Rahul also accused Modi of not fulfilling his poll promises of "depositing Rs 15 lakh" in bank account of each citizen and providing jobs to two crore youths every year.

The Congress president also spoke in detail on how, if voted to power, he would implement the Nyay scheme for a minimum annual income of Rs 72,000 to the 20 percent of the poor.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, state's party in-charge Rajni Patil and Shimla Congress candidate Dhani Ram Shandil, Solan MLA also spoke on this occasion.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier addressed a rally in Solan for his party's Shimla candidate Suresh Kashyap on May 13.

While six candidates are in fray from Shimla Lok Sabha seat, a direct contest is expected between Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil of the Congress and Pachhad MLA Suresh Kashyap of the BJP.

Voting for all the four seats in the state - Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra - will take place on May 19.