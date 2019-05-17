Home Nation

'Miss you Papa': Tej Pratap Yadav after being denied permission to speak at Rahul Gandhi's poll rally

The rally was organized on Thursday at Vikram in Patliputra LS constituency where Tej Pratap's elder sister Misa Bharti is locked in a fierce fight with BJP candidate and sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of jailed RJD chief and former CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav, hit out at the Congress party after he was denied a chance to address an election rally in the presence of the party president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress and RJD are part of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

The rally was organized on Thursday at Vikram in Patliputra LS constituency where Tej Pratap's elder sister Misa Bharti is locked in a fierce fight with BJP candidate and sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav.

Lashing out at the local Congress leaders in the state, Tej Pratap said, "I was not allowed to speak at the rally even after Rahul Gandhi had asked me. I was treated this way just because my father is not here."

"I will complain in writing to Congress President Rahul Gandhi against that treatment meted out to me," he angrily said, further adding that it is because of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav Congress party got a political basis in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi after addressing the rally for the final phase of election,had come back to Patna to do a roadshow in favour of Bollywood actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha ,who is locked with BJP candidate and union minister for law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib constituency, going for poll on may 19. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav told the media that there was a tight schedule because of a roadshow decided to be done in Patna by Rahul Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Rahul Gandhi rally Patna rally Lalu Prasad Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp