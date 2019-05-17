'Miss you Papa': Tej Pratap Yadav after being denied permission to speak at Rahul Gandhi's poll rally

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of jailed RJD chief and former CM of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav, hit out at the Congress party after he was denied a chance to address an election rally in the presence of the party president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress and RJD are part of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

The rally was organized on Thursday at Vikram in Patliputra LS constituency where Tej Pratap's elder sister Misa Bharti is locked in a fierce fight with BJP candidate and sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav.

Lashing out at the local Congress leaders in the state, Tej Pratap said, "I was not allowed to speak at the rally even after Rahul Gandhi had asked me. I was treated this way just because my father is not here."

मेरे आदरणीय पिता के अनुपस्थिति की वजह से मुझे आज बोलने नहीँ दिया गया।#IMissYouPapa

"I will complain in writing to Congress President Rahul Gandhi against that treatment meted out to me," he angrily said, further adding that it is because of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav Congress party got a political basis in Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi after addressing the rally for the final phase of election,had come back to Patna to do a roadshow in favour of Bollywood actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha ,who is locked with BJP candidate and union minister for law and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib constituency, going for poll on may 19. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav told the media that there was a tight schedule because of a roadshow decided to be done in Patna by Rahul Gandhi.