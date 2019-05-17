Home Nation

Modi diverts questions to Shah in his first-ever press meet, asserts BJP will return with a bigger majority

Referring to development and national security, the BJP chief delivered a report card on the Modi government's performance in the last five years. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Modi came. Modi saw. But Modi did not answer questions. This was the tale of the Prime Minister's first press meet in five years. A diversion? Yes, you could certainly call it that. He ended up diverting all questions to BJP president Amit Shah citing party discipline.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters on Friday before the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi and Shah exuded confidence that the party would return to power with a bigger majority. 

"We started our election campaign from January 16...Our target was to win 120 Lok Sabha seats which we couldn't win the last time. We are confident that we'll receive good results," said Shah. 

In a surprising move, Modi showed up on the dais for the scheduled press conference by BJP president Shah.

However, he told reporters that he will not take any questions because the press conference was being addressed by Shah, and in the BJP's system, discipline has to be followed. "We are disciplined soldiers of the party," Modi said.

The BJP president said the Narendra Modi government has launched 133 schemes to uplift all sections of society. "Our schemes have touched all corners of the country," Shah said. 

Referring to development and national security, the BJP chief delivered a report card on the Modi government's performance in the last five years. 

Meanwhile, Modi said, "I have come straight from Madhya Pradesh to meet you."

"During the last two elections, even the IPL couldn't be held. When the government is strong, IPL, Ramzaan, school exams all take place peacefully," Modi said. 

"It will happen after a long time in the country that a government will come to power with an absolute majority for the second consecutive time," he declared.

The PM further said, "Election results came on May 16, 2014. A huge casualty took place on May 17, 2014. Today is May 17. People in 'Satta bazaar' who used to bet for Congress to win in elections faced huge losses on May 17."

(With agency inputs)



