My wife would never lie: Navjot Singh on wife's claim against Amarinder Singh

Navjot Sindhu, Amarinder Singh

Navjot Kaur Sidhu (R) and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu backed his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu's claims that she was denied ticket due to state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Rejecting Navjot Kaur's claims on being denied ticket from Amritsar, Captain Amarinder had said that the former was offered the chance to contest from the holy city but she refused.

Responding to this claim by Punjab Chief Minister, Navjot Singh on Thursday while addressing a press conference asserted, "My wife has the courage and the moral authority that she would never lie."

Navjot Kaur wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh, but the leader was denied a ticket from the constituency. Congress fielded former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal from the seat.

Following this, there were reports that Navjot Kaur might contest from Amritsar, the coveted seat from where Amarinder Singh had won against BJP's Arun Jaitley in the 2014 general elections. However, the party fielded sitting lawmaker Gurjit Singh Aujla from there.

Punjab, where 13 parliamentary seats are at stake will go to polls on May 19.

