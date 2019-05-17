Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi locked up entire cabinet before demonetisation

Published: 17th May 2019 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:55 PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his entire cabinet "locked up" before announcing his decision to demonetise high-value currency notes.

Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Gandhi claimed he was given this information by members of the Special Protection Group (SPG), the agency which guards him.

"During demonetisation Narendra Modi put his cabinet under lock and key (taley se band kiya thha) on Race Course Road," he said, referring to the earlier name of the road on which the PM's official residence is located.

"This the truth," Gandhi said.

"The SPG people provide me also with security. They told me that do you know that the prime minister of India locked up his entire cabinet."

He also criticised Modi over the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"Countrymen say Modi committed mistakes by implementing demonetisation and the GST. But Modi will never admit it," he said.

The small and medium industrialists, traders and unemployed youth were adversely affected by demonetisation and GST, he added.

 

