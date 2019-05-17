Home Nation

Rajasthan HC takes suo motu cognisance of rape cases, seeks reply from government

'It appears that the administration and the police have turned incapable. There are reports of rape one after another in the state. It is a matter of huge concern,' the bench commented.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, molestation
By PTI

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court Friday took suo motu cognisance of rising rape incidents in Bharatpur and Jhalawar districts in the state and issued a notice to the state government seeking reply by May 27.

A division bench of justices Sandeep Mehta and Vinit Kumar Mathur, while expressing concern over an abrupt spurt in such cases, said the administration and the police have miserably failed in taking befitting and timely steps to curb these incidents.

"It appears that the administration and the police have turned incapable. There are reports of rape one after another in the state. It is a matter of huge concern," the bench commented.

Two fresh incidents were reported on Thursday wherein a minor girl was gang-raped in Bharatpur's Rudawal village when she was alone at her home, while another woman was raped by seven people when she was out to answer nature's call in Jhalawar's Ratlai village on Monday.

Rajasthan High Court Jhalawar Bharatpur Rajasthan Rape

