By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The apex court is likely to deliver its order on whether to allow former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s arrest and custodial interrogation by the CBI in relation to the Saradha scam.

The probe agency had in April moved the SC with a plea seeking his arrest in the chit fund case. CBI claimed he was evasive during questioning in Shillong. Saradha ran several ponzi schemes in West Bengal.