Home Nation

Air-conditioned polling booth in Indore offers tea, coffee and buttermilk to voters

The polling booth number 215 located at Jall Auditorium in Kanchan Bagh area of the city will be having amenities like RO drinking water, kids play zone and safety lockers.

Published: 18th May 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

A polling booth at Jall Auditorium offers many facilities to voters

A polling booth at Jall Auditorium offers many facilities to voters (ANI photo)

By ANI

INDORE: A polling booth in Indore parliamentary constituency will offer a unique voting experience as it is equipped with facilities like air-conditioner, RO drinking water, cafeteria, medical desk, and facilities for specially-abled voters.

Indore will go to polls during the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. The polling booth number 215 located at Jall Auditorium in Kanchan Bagh area of the city has been developed by collaborating efforts of the Indore Management Association (IMA) and the district administration.

Talking about the facilities available at the polling booth, the IMA president Santosh Muchhal said, "The entire booth is air-conditioned and there is sufficient parking facility available. Besides, the booth will be having amenities like RO drinking water, kids play zone and safety lockers."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"Instructions in braille have been made available at the venue to facilitate blind citizens who will be coming at the booth to cast their votes. While air-cooled waiting lounge and comfortable sitting arrangements have been made available at the centre," he said.

"Arrangements have also been made for amenities like medical desk with first aid, ambulance, sugar and BP check facility at the centre. We will be welcoming the voters at the booth with tea, coffee, buttermilk, thandai, flavoured milk, and biscuits," Muchhal further said, adding that special arrangements for specially abled and senior citizens including pick and drop facility by green vehicles will be available too at the booth.

Fifty-nine parliamentary constituencies across the country will go for polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indore Management Association 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections Indore polling facilities Jall Auditorium Jall Auditorium polling facilities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp