Home Nation

EVMs can be manipulated, VVPAT slips should be used as ballot paper: Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking at a seminar here, Naidu said voters should be allowed to collect VVPAT slips after voting and put it in a ballot box so it can be used to tally votes.

Published: 18th May 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) was possible and thus demanded that VVPAT slips be used as ballot papers for "transparency" in the electoral process.

Speaking at a seminar here, Naidu said voters should be allowed to collect VVPAT slips after voting and put it in a ballot box so it can be used to tally votes.

"Immediately, voters will put it in the ballot box. They will not take it outside," he said.

At present, voters have seven seconds to see the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips and verify details after casting votes. Subsequently, it goes into the connected box.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, whose party came to power in 2014 after bagging 117 out of 175 Assembly seats, said he had come across some people who said that election results can be swung in someone's favour by paying money.

"God knows! People are coming to us. They said if Rs 5-10 crore are given, you will be elected. I asked them what is the proof. They said do not bother about all this. It is fraudulent," Naidu said.

Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi said the suggestion of using VVPAT slips for additional ballot paper voting may be considered.

"The EVM machine goes dead for 12 seconds after one casts his votes. So in the remaining five seconds, it can be done," he said.

Naidu said the possibility of manipulation of EVMs was the biggest challenge and hence he wanted "transparency" in the election process.

"Political parties should have confidence... That is why I am fighting for last 10 years. I will continue doing it tomorrow as well," he said.

Naidu on Friday accused the Election Commission of being "pro-government". He had said that the decisions of the commission were "very controversial", "one-sided", and "pro-establishment".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu VVPAT Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Telugu Desam Party TDP Electronic Voting Machines EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp