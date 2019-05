By ANI

UNNAO: Five people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a bus accident on the Lucknow-Agra expressway on Saturday.

The accident happened near Devkhari village which comes under the Bangarmau police station. The incident happened when a bus carrying passengers from Delhi to Bihar overturned after ramming into a tractor trolley.

More than a dozen injured people have been referred to the Lucknow Trauma centre for further treatment.