Foreigners tribunal ruling to prevail: Supreme Court 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that there was no need to create an appellate forum for challenging the decisions of Assam’s foreigners' tribunals.

The court said that a tribunal’s order declaring a person as an illegal foreigner would be binding and prevail over the government decision to exclude or include the name from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna was dealing with the question that if the name of a person included in the NRC in Assam is deleted on the ground that he was a foreigner, then he should have a right of appeal against the deletion.

Justice Khanna, pronouncing the order, said that the principle of ‘res-judicata’ (a judicially decided issue cannot be re-agitated) would apply on the decision of foreigners tribunals.