Home Nation

Goaded by Delhi, Yangon hunts Northeast rebels

As New Delhi keeps up pressure on Yangon, the Myanmar Army is giving sleepless nights to militant groups from Northeast India operating out of the neighbouring country.

Published: 18th May 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jahnabi Saikia, an Assamese actress accused in the May 15 Guwahati grenade blast case, being produced in a court in Guwahati on Friday | PTI

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As New Delhi keeps up pressure on Yangon, the Myanmar Army is giving sleepless nights to militant groups from Northeast India operating out of the neighbouring country.

The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), People’s Liberation Army etc. are feeling the heat as the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) is conducting raids in northern provinces and the Indian security forces are firming up patrolling in border areas of the Northeast.

Ever since the operations were launched in February this year, a number of rebel camps have been run over and an unspecified number of rebels has been killed or apprehended. In the wake of the operations, the militants are virtually getting sandwiched, as evident from their surrender in Assam in recent times. The grenade blast in Guwahati on Wednesday is perceived to be a result of the frustration among the ranks of ULFA’s Paresh Baruah faction.

“They are facing pressure on both sides. Now, they cannot just sneak out of Myanmar and stay here, because the moment they do so, they will be chased down,” Assam’s Director General of Police, Kuladhar Saikia, said. 

He said it was due to the pressure being built up that around ten ULFA and NDFB rebels had surrendered. One of the rebels giving up arms is Essara, NDFB’s “foreign secretary”. “The three-member group that surrendered the other day was involved in the killings of (police inspector) Bhaskar Kalita and five civilians in Dhola-Sadiya. We were chasing them and they had no place to go to. So they surrendered,” Saikia added.

Intelligence agencies say India is investing heavily in Myanmar to keep the ruling establishment there in good humour. They say New Delhi has virtually goaded Yangon to go after the militants from the Northeast.

The insurgents holed out in Myanmar operate under the banner of United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia, where the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, made up of Indian and Myanmarese Nagas, calls the shots. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Northeast rebels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp